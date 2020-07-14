1515 Arc WAY 304

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities extra storage oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the top floor of the building. Large bright living room/dining room combo. Several upgrades to the building's common areas. 1 garage parking spot, with additional storage in garage. VERY close to beautiful downtown Burlingame! 1st month + Security Deposit ($3000) to move-in. 12 month lease Mandatory Credit Check fee is $28.50 per applicant. Renters Insurance Required. Pet friendly. Small to medium sized pets welcome. HOA restrict certain breeds of dogs. 2 pet max. Pet references encouraged. Community Laundry room is steps away across the hallway. Comes with a storage locker. New updated pictures coming. Thanks for reading!