Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

1515 Arc WAY 304

1515 Arc Way · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Arc Way, Burlingame, CA 94010

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the top floor of the building. Large bright living room/dining room combo. Several upgrades to the building's common areas. 1 garage parking spot, with additional storage in garage. VERY close to beautiful downtown Burlingame! 1st month + Security Deposit ($3000) to move-in. 12 month lease Mandatory Credit Check fee is $28.50 per applicant. Renters Insurance Required. Pet friendly. Small to medium sized pets welcome. HOA restrict certain breeds of dogs. 2 pet max. Pet references encouraged. Community Laundry room is steps away across the hallway. Comes with a storage locker. New updated pictures coming. Thanks for reading!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Arc WAY 304 have any available units?
1515 Arc WAY 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burlingame, CA.
What amenities does 1515 Arc WAY 304 have?
Some of 1515 Arc WAY 304's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Arc WAY 304 currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Arc WAY 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Arc WAY 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Arc WAY 304 is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Arc WAY 304 offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Arc WAY 304 offers parking.
Does 1515 Arc WAY 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Arc WAY 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Arc WAY 304 have a pool?
Yes, 1515 Arc WAY 304 has a pool.
Does 1515 Arc WAY 304 have accessible units?
No, 1515 Arc WAY 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Arc WAY 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Arc WAY 304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Arc WAY 304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Arc WAY 304 does not have units with air conditioning.
