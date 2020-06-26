All apartments in Burbank
2903 W Chandler Blvd

2903 W Chandler Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2903 W Chandler Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505
Chandler Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom on the Chandler Bikeway - Clean and well maintained two bedroom, one bathroom home located in quiet Burbank neighborhood. This home comes fully stocked with a gas oven/ stove unit, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and drier as well as central air. Beautiful front yard with the convenience of a two car garage with access from the alley in the back. Call or email agent for showing, won't last long. House will be delivered vacant with the exception of the appliances listed above.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4115259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

