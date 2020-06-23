All apartments in Burbank
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:42 PM

1121 N Reese Place

1121 North Reese Place · No Longer Available
Location

1121 North Reese Place, Burbank, CA 91506
Northwest District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The ideal spacious family home situated on a calm and wonderful neighborhood of Burbank. The stunning home features exquisite modern detail throughout three bedrooms and two full baths, brand new appliances in a contemporary kitchen, brand new flooring, open living room perfect for enjoyable gatherings and central air conditioning/heat. The lot features a bonus guest room with a full bath, detached washer and dryer, two car garage with large driveway to park larger vehicles, and a big backyard with fruit trees. Just minutes away from well recognized studios such as Universal Studios Hollywood, Disney, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros, shopping like Burbank Town Center, Empire Center and sensational Burbank school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 N Reese Place have any available units?
1121 N Reese Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 N Reese Place have?
Some of 1121 N Reese Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 N Reese Place currently offering any rent specials?
1121 N Reese Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 N Reese Place pet-friendly?
No, 1121 N Reese Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1121 N Reese Place offer parking?
Yes, 1121 N Reese Place offers parking.
Does 1121 N Reese Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 N Reese Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 N Reese Place have a pool?
No, 1121 N Reese Place does not have a pool.
Does 1121 N Reese Place have accessible units?
No, 1121 N Reese Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 N Reese Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 N Reese Place has units with dishwashers.
