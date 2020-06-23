1121 N Reese Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The ideal spacious family home situated on a calm and wonderful neighborhood of Burbank. The stunning home features exquisite modern detail throughout three bedrooms and two full baths, brand new appliances in a contemporary kitchen, brand new flooring, open living room perfect for enjoyable gatherings and central air conditioning/heat. The lot features a bonus guest room with a full bath, detached washer and dryer, two car garage with large driveway to park larger vehicles, and a big backyard with fruit trees. Just minutes away from well recognized studios such as Universal Studios Hollywood, Disney, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros, shopping like Burbank Town Center, Empire Center and sensational Burbank school district.