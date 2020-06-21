All apartments in Burbank
1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D
1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D

1007 West Angeleno Avenue · (818) 727-0100
Location

1007 West Angeleno Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute Move-in Ready 2 Br 1 Ba Apartment with Lots of Storage! - Available now! Lovely, light and bright second floor unit with balcony in the heart of Burbank. This unit has brand new floors, fresh paint and brand-new air conditioning! The apartment comes with refrigerator, stove with oven. This unit gets one parking spot and one half of a two-car garage for storage. It’s a very short walk to the beautiful George Izay Park, Gordon Howard Museum and Creative Arts Center! Close to the I-5 and shopping. One-year lease, or longer, owner pays for gardener and water.

This one is going to go fast. Come check it out!

(RLNE5834864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D have any available units?
1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D have?
Some of 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D does offer parking.
Does 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D have a pool?
No, 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D have accessible units?
No, 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
