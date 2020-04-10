9935 YOUNG Drive

Amenities

Quiet boutique town home in the most sought after neighborhoods of Beverly Hills by Beverly Hills High School and Century City. This peaceful French Normandie unit features beautiful wooden floors, kitchen with granite countertops and built-in appliances and in-unit private laundry. The living room boasts natural light and decorative fireplace mantel. Formal dining room. Convenient downstairs guest bathroom. The two spacious bedrooms are located upstairs with ample closet and storage space.