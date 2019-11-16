All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard

9643 Charleville Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9643 Charleville Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This free-standing unit sits above the parking carports. No shared walls with any other apartments. This is art-deco unit, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and charming details such as crown moldings and large windows, The living room features built-in shelves, wooden wall trims and lots of natural sunlight. The dining area is adjacent to the kitchen - which features quartz counters, elegant cabinetry, deep double stainless steel sink, a high quality one handle faucet and sprayer, garbage disposal, all stainless steel appliances - stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, range hood and washer/dryer in the hallway. The bathroom includes beautiful white tiled walls, tub, sink with quartz counter-top, espresso-colored wooden vanity cabinet, upscale sink faucet and beautiful retro porcelain black & white tiled floor. The bedroom is about 9 x 14 feet with beautiful hardwood floors and 2 windows facing west. The building offers a luscious green garden, central AC/heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard have any available units?
9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard have?
Some of 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts