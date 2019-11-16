9643 West CHARLEVILLE Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

This free-standing unit sits above the parking carports. No shared walls with any other apartments. This is art-deco unit, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and charming details such as crown moldings and large windows, The living room features built-in shelves, wooden wall trims and lots of natural sunlight. The dining area is adjacent to the kitchen - which features quartz counters, elegant cabinetry, deep double stainless steel sink, a high quality one handle faucet and sprayer, garbage disposal, all stainless steel appliances - stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, range hood and washer/dryer in the hallway. The bathroom includes beautiful white tiled walls, tub, sink with quartz counter-top, espresso-colored wooden vanity cabinet, upscale sink faucet and beautiful retro porcelain black & white tiled floor. The bedroom is about 9 x 14 feet with beautiful hardwood floors and 2 windows facing west. The building offers a luscious green garden, central AC/heat.