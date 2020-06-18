All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 9557 Olympic.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
9557 Olympic
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:06 AM

9557 Olympic

9557 W Olympic Blvd · (310) 367-1766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9557 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
French Normandy townhouse located in the heart of Beverly Hills! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has been impeccably restored and updated to maintain its classic charm and character. This home offers a large living room, formal dining room, updated kitchen, energy efficient windows and separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings with crown moldings, recessed lighting, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Central air. Spacious and bright! Blocks away from South Beverly Drive's shops and restaurants and Roxbury Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9557 Olympic have any available units?
9557 Olympic has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9557 Olympic have?
Some of 9557 Olympic's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9557 Olympic currently offering any rent specials?
9557 Olympic isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9557 Olympic pet-friendly?
No, 9557 Olympic is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9557 Olympic offer parking?
Yes, 9557 Olympic does offer parking.
Does 9557 Olympic have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9557 Olympic offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9557 Olympic have a pool?
No, 9557 Olympic does not have a pool.
Does 9557 Olympic have accessible units?
No, 9557 Olympic does not have accessible units.
Does 9557 Olympic have units with dishwashers?
No, 9557 Olympic does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9557 Olympic have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9557 Olympic has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9557 Olympic?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity