809 North ELM Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool media room

MAGNIFICENT GATED GRANDE ESTATE SITUATED ON APPROXIMATELY ONE ACRE OF A PLUSH SYLVAN SETTING IN THE MOST EXCLUSIVE BEVERLY HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD - THIS ULTIMATE LUXURIOUS FIVE BEDROOM, EIGHT BATH HOME FEATURES EXQUISITE CHARM AND DETAIL - GORGEOUS CHANDELIERS AND CUSTOM DETAILING THROUGH-OUT - CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN WITH STATE-OF-THE-ART APPLIANCES, DESIGNER CABINETS WITH STUNNING GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS - AMAZING MEDIA ROOM WITH PRIVATE BAR - ENTERTAINER'S YARD WITH BEAUTIFUL WATER-FALLS & POOL CABANA WITH TWO PRIVATE BATHS AND GYM - ONE-OF-A-KIND HOME FOR YOU MOST DISCRIMINATING CL - UPSTAIRS FIND THE GRAND MASTER'S SUITE & TWO EN-SUITE BEDROOMS, ALL WITH HUGE WALK-IN CLOSETS - REMARKABLE MEDIA ROOM WITH AN OUTDOOR AREA AND BAR, PERFECT FOR LARGE-SCALE ENTERTAINING AND ELITE EVENTS - MOST ROOMS FEATURE VAST WINDOWS WITH VIEWS OF THE SPARKLING POOL AND LUSH BACKYARD LANDSCAPING, BEAUTIFULLY LIT UP AT NIGHT - SEPARATE POOL HOUSE WITH TWO PRIVATE BATHS & GYM. FURNISHED OPTION AT ADDTL COST -