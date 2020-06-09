All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

720 N Crescent Drive

720 North Crescent Drive · (714) 865-1688
Location

720 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$55,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 8055 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
Welcome to this beautifully updated and furnished estate in the Beverly Hills Flats. The home shines with an open floor plan that is sure to impress guests and loved ones alike. For the ultimate in convenience and accessibility, every room is offered en-suite, with four bedrooms upstairs, two on the main floor, and one in the guest house. Everyone from seasoned cuisiniers to amateur chefs will appreciate the open kitchen equipped with the finest of stainless steel appliances, plus the separate “dirty kitchen.” Enjoy the library room or office on the second floor, swimming pool and fire pit in the entertainer’s backyard, and circular driveway for all of your parking needs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 N Crescent Drive have any available units?
720 N Crescent Drive has a unit available for $55,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 720 N Crescent Drive have?
Some of 720 N Crescent Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 N Crescent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
720 N Crescent Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 N Crescent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 720 N Crescent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 720 N Crescent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 720 N Crescent Drive does offer parking.
Does 720 N Crescent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 N Crescent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 N Crescent Drive have a pool?
Yes, 720 N Crescent Drive has a pool.
Does 720 N Crescent Drive have accessible units?
No, 720 N Crescent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 720 N Crescent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 N Crescent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 N Crescent Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 N Crescent Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
