720 N Crescent Drive

parking recently renovated stainless steel pool fire pit microwave

Welcome to this beautifully updated and furnished estate in the Beverly Hills Flats. The home shines with an open floor plan that is sure to impress guests and loved ones alike. For the ultimate in convenience and accessibility, every room is offered en-suite, with four bedrooms upstairs, two on the main floor, and one in the guest house. Everyone from seasoned cuisiniers to amateur chefs will appreciate the open kitchen equipped with the finest of stainless steel appliances, plus the separate “dirty kitchen.” Enjoy the library room or office on the second floor, swimming pool and fire pit in the entertainer’s backyard, and circular driveway for all of your parking needs