713 FOOTHILL Road

713 Foothill Road · No Longer Available
Location

713 Foothill Road, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This Traditional 2 story home in prime Beverly Hills location features 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and a spacious family room with fireplace. Formal entryway, Large open living room with fireplace and hardwood floors leading to large, private grassy backyard with pool and spa. Oversized formal dining room, remodeled kitchen with center island, granite counter tops, marble floors and eat-in area. 3 downstairs bedrooms plus maid room with en suite bathrooms, the second story master suite with library/office, 2 walk-in closets, dual bathrooms. New Hardwood floors, new paint, A/C, 2-car garage and a circular driveway. Vacant and easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

