713 FOOTHILL Road

Amenities

This Traditional 2 story home in prime Beverly Hills location features 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and a spacious family room with fireplace. Formal entryway, Large open living room with fireplace and hardwood floors leading to large, private grassy backyard with pool and spa. Oversized formal dining room, remodeled kitchen with center island, granite counter tops, marble floors and eat-in area. 3 downstairs bedrooms plus maid room with en suite bathrooms, the second story master suite with library/office, 2 walk-in closets, dual bathrooms. New Hardwood floors, new paint, A/C, 2-car garage and a circular driveway. Vacant and easy to show.