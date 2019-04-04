All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 624 COLE Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
624 COLE Place
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

624 COLE Place

624 Cole Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

624 Cole Place, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Available both short and long term! Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac & hidden behind a long & private driveway lies this Architectural Masterpiece designed by Harry Gesner. Situated on a prime promontory in Trousdale estates, this 5 bd trophy property is surrounded by city & canyon views. Master Retreat includes walk-in closets, fireplace, & surreal scenery thru floor-to-ceiling windows. Separating the Master from the rest of the house is the great room w/ soaring ceilings & large fireplace next to the office, family, & dining rooms. A just-renovated modern kitchen w/ designer appliances steps out to a large deck facing the canyon & hills. Also on this level, 2 en suite guest bedrooms akin to swanky hotel room suites. Down the spiral staircase, a media/bonus room is accompanied by 2 bedrooms w/ full bath, laundry & separate staff kitchen. This home, w/ infinity pool is perfect canvas to make into your own hideaway in the sky! Amazing to entertain guests or get away from the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 COLE Place have any available units?
624 COLE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 624 COLE Place have?
Some of 624 COLE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 COLE Place currently offering any rent specials?
624 COLE Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 COLE Place pet-friendly?
No, 624 COLE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 624 COLE Place offer parking?
No, 624 COLE Place does not offer parking.
Does 624 COLE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 COLE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 COLE Place have a pool?
Yes, 624 COLE Place has a pool.
Does 624 COLE Place have accessible units?
No, 624 COLE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 624 COLE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 COLE Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 624 COLE Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 COLE Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts