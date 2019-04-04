624 COLE Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Available both short and long term! Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac & hidden behind a long & private driveway lies this Architectural Masterpiece designed by Harry Gesner. Situated on a prime promontory in Trousdale estates, this 5 bd trophy property is surrounded by city & canyon views. Master Retreat includes walk-in closets, fireplace, & surreal scenery thru floor-to-ceiling windows. Separating the Master from the rest of the house is the great room w/ soaring ceilings & large fireplace next to the office, family, & dining rooms. A just-renovated modern kitchen w/ designer appliances steps out to a large deck facing the canyon & hills. Also on this level, 2 en suite guest bedrooms akin to swanky hotel room suites. Down the spiral staircase, a media/bonus room is accompanied by 2 bedrooms w/ full bath, laundry & separate staff kitchen. This home, w/ infinity pool is perfect canvas to make into your own hideaway in the sky! Amazing to entertain guests or get away from the city.