620 CLINTON Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite

Privately nestled in the prestigious Trousdale Estates awaits this luxurious contemporary estate boasting unparalleled views. Enter thru grand gates to an oversized motor court, perfect for your coveted car collection. Relish quintessential California living with the sophisticated open floorplan and sliding glass doors for coveted indoor/outdoor living. Channel your inner chef in the gourmet kitchen w/ss appliances, center island, stylish tile backsplash, extensive cabinetry & breakfast nook. At day's end, escape to your tranquil master suite encased in large glass windows/doors w/walk-in closet, lounge & decadent bath w/tub, glass shower & dual sink vanity. Sun-soaked yard w/expansive pool & ample patio for endless dining/lounging, all enveloped by jaw-dropping city vistas. Features well-appointed guest suites, laundry room, formal dining, multiple living spaces, wet bar & garage. Make this enchanting estate yours & live moments from the Beverly Hills Hotel & the best of BH