Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

620 CLINTON Place

620 Clinton Place · No Longer Available
Location

620 Clinton Place, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Privately nestled in the prestigious Trousdale Estates awaits this luxurious contemporary estate boasting unparalleled views. Enter thru grand gates to an oversized motor court, perfect for your coveted car collection. Relish quintessential California living with the sophisticated open floorplan and sliding glass doors for coveted indoor/outdoor living. Channel your inner chef in the gourmet kitchen w/ss appliances, center island, stylish tile backsplash, extensive cabinetry & breakfast nook. At day's end, escape to your tranquil master suite encased in large glass windows/doors w/walk-in closet, lounge & decadent bath w/tub, glass shower & dual sink vanity. Sun-soaked yard w/expansive pool & ample patio for endless dining/lounging, all enveloped by jaw-dropping city vistas. Features well-appointed guest suites, laundry room, formal dining, multiple living spaces, wet bar & garage. Make this enchanting estate yours & live moments from the Beverly Hills Hotel & the best of BH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 CLINTON Place have any available units?
620 CLINTON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 620 CLINTON Place have?
Some of 620 CLINTON Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 CLINTON Place currently offering any rent specials?
620 CLINTON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 CLINTON Place pet-friendly?
No, 620 CLINTON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 620 CLINTON Place offer parking?
Yes, 620 CLINTON Place offers parking.
Does 620 CLINTON Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 CLINTON Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 CLINTON Place have a pool?
Yes, 620 CLINTON Place has a pool.
Does 620 CLINTON Place have accessible units?
No, 620 CLINTON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 620 CLINTON Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 CLINTON Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 CLINTON Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 CLINTON Place does not have units with air conditioning.

