Beverly Hills, CA
522 North CANON Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

522 North CANON Drive

522 North Canon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

522 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
In the heart of the prestigious Beverly Hills Flats awaits this grand Mediterranean estate w/extravagant detailing & resort-like yard. Be greeted by majestic gates which lead to the dramatic driveway for your most coveted car collection. Enter to an opulent spiral staircase, cove ceilings, intricate crown molding detail & open floorplan for entertaining. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/island, endless cabinetry, ss appliances, espresso maker & breakfast nook w/glass French doors. Decadent master w/lounge, gold accent fireplace & bath w/tub, make-up vanity, fireplace & dual sink vanity. Tranquil yard w/multiple areas for dining/lounging al fresco, fireplace, built in BBQ, pool & spa all enveloped by lush landscaping for max privacy. Amenities include a guest house w/kitchen, living & sauna/steam shower, sophisticated guest rooms, movie theater, bar, balconies & more. Move-in today & relish your coveted location, only blocks from the best Beverly Hills shops, restaurants & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 North CANON Drive have any available units?
522 North CANON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 522 North CANON Drive have?
Some of 522 North CANON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 North CANON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
522 North CANON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 North CANON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 522 North CANON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 522 North CANON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 522 North CANON Drive offers parking.
Does 522 North CANON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 North CANON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 North CANON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 522 North CANON Drive has a pool.
Does 522 North CANON Drive have accessible units?
No, 522 North CANON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 522 North CANON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 North CANON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 North CANON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 North CANON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

