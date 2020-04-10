522 North CANON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room sauna

In the heart of the prestigious Beverly Hills Flats awaits this grand Mediterranean estate w/extravagant detailing & resort-like yard. Be greeted by majestic gates which lead to the dramatic driveway for your most coveted car collection. Enter to an opulent spiral staircase, cove ceilings, intricate crown molding detail & open floorplan for entertaining. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/island, endless cabinetry, ss appliances, espresso maker & breakfast nook w/glass French doors. Decadent master w/lounge, gold accent fireplace & bath w/tub, make-up vanity, fireplace & dual sink vanity. Tranquil yard w/multiple areas for dining/lounging al fresco, fireplace, built in BBQ, pool & spa all enveloped by lush landscaping for max privacy. Amenities include a guest house w/kitchen, living & sauna/steam shower, sophisticated guest rooms, movie theater, bar, balconies & more. Move-in today & relish your coveted location, only blocks from the best Beverly Hills shops, restaurants & entertainment.