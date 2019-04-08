All apartments in Beverly Hills
457 N Doheny Drive
Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:04 PM

457 N Doheny Drive

457 North Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

457 North Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Exquisite condo in the famous 90210 area is now available. Enjoy the high-class architecture that this home offers such as hardwood floors, a private kitchen with granite countertops, a separate dining room, a breakfast area in the kitchen, and a built-in fireplace that enlightens the living room. Included in the living room is a spacious room to relax and unwind from the busy streets of Beverly Hills with amazing natural lighting that will shine through the house the entire day. In the night, you can turn on the fireplace and the chandelier to enjoy a relaxing night filled with comfort and peace. Take a step outside in your own balcony to take in the sunlight while having a coffee or reading a book. The bedrooms include their own private bathrooms and a guest bathroom is available out in the living room making every space in this condo meaningful and convenient. As you walk in the condo you cannot help but get the sensation of a ‘stress-free’ home where you have your own private space in the city of Beverly Hills!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 N Doheny Drive have any available units?
457 N Doheny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 457 N Doheny Drive have?
Some of 457 N Doheny Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 N Doheny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
457 N Doheny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 N Doheny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 457 N Doheny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 457 N Doheny Drive offer parking?
No, 457 N Doheny Drive does not offer parking.
Does 457 N Doheny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 457 N Doheny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 N Doheny Drive have a pool?
No, 457 N Doheny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 457 N Doheny Drive have accessible units?
No, 457 N Doheny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 457 N Doheny Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 N Doheny Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 457 N Doheny Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 457 N Doheny Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
