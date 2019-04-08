457 N Doheny Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Exquisite condo in the famous 90210 area is now available. Enjoy the high-class architecture that this home offers such as hardwood floors, a private kitchen with granite countertops, a separate dining room, a breakfast area in the kitchen, and a built-in fireplace that enlightens the living room. Included in the living room is a spacious room to relax and unwind from the busy streets of Beverly Hills with amazing natural lighting that will shine through the house the entire day. In the night, you can turn on the fireplace and the chandelier to enjoy a relaxing night filled with comfort and peace. Take a step outside in your own balcony to take in the sunlight while having a coffee or reading a book. The bedrooms include their own private bathrooms and a guest bathroom is available out in the living room making every space in this condo meaningful and convenient. As you walk in the condo you cannot help but get the sensation of a ‘stress-free’ home where you have your own private space in the city of Beverly Hills!