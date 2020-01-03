All apartments in Beverly Hills
443 PALM Drive #503
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

443 PALM Drive #503

443 North Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

443 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Experience Beverly Hills living in this rare elegant penthouse in one of the city's most sought after buildings. This spacious tri-level residence truly feels like a home. Perfect for entertaining with top of the line finishes including a chefs kitchen, a large private rooftop with jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen and BBQ. Secured building equipped with 24 hour surveillance cameras, doorman and gym facility. 3 side by side parking spots. Building and grounds beautifully and meticulously maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 PALM Drive #503 have any available units?
443 PALM Drive #503 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 443 PALM Drive #503 have?
Some of 443 PALM Drive #503's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 PALM Drive #503 currently offering any rent specials?
443 PALM Drive #503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 PALM Drive #503 pet-friendly?
No, 443 PALM Drive #503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 443 PALM Drive #503 offer parking?
Yes, 443 PALM Drive #503 offers parking.
Does 443 PALM Drive #503 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 PALM Drive #503 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 PALM Drive #503 have a pool?
No, 443 PALM Drive #503 does not have a pool.
Does 443 PALM Drive #503 have accessible units?
No, 443 PALM Drive #503 does not have accessible units.
Does 443 PALM Drive #503 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 PALM Drive #503 has units with dishwashers.
Does 443 PALM Drive #503 have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 PALM Drive #503 does not have units with air conditioning.
