443 PALM Drive #503

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym elevator doorman

Experience Beverly Hills living in this rare elegant penthouse in one of the city's most sought after buildings. This spacious tri-level residence truly feels like a home. Perfect for entertaining with top of the line finishes including a chefs kitchen, a large private rooftop with jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen and BBQ. Secured building equipped with 24 hour surveillance cameras, doorman and gym facility. 3 side by side parking spots. Building and grounds beautifully and meticulously maintained.