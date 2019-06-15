All apartments in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, CA
441 North OAKHURST Drive
441 North OAKHURST Drive

441 North Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

441 North Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
Located on a quiet, tree lined street this condo is conveniently located, close to great shops, restaurants world class schools and all that the Beverly Hills lifestyle provides. Enter through double doors into this bright and spacious unit with open style floor plan. Enjoy the generous sized living room and dining area with wet bar. Master bedroom is very quiet with black out blinds and access to the front patio. Enjoy lots of closet space and an en suite bathroom with shower stall and bathtub. The front facing unit has a peaceful view of the trees and rose garden out front. The den has a small walk in closet and half bathroom that can be converted into a great home offie space or second bedroom. Washer/ Dryer are in unit. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 North OAKHURST Drive have any available units?
441 North OAKHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 441 North OAKHURST Drive have?
Some of 441 North OAKHURST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 North OAKHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
441 North OAKHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 North OAKHURST Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 North OAKHURST Drive is pet friendly.
Does 441 North OAKHURST Drive offer parking?
No, 441 North OAKHURST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 441 North OAKHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 North OAKHURST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 North OAKHURST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 441 North OAKHURST Drive has a pool.
Does 441 North OAKHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 441 North OAKHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 441 North OAKHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 North OAKHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 441 North OAKHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 North OAKHURST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
