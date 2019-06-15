441 North OAKHURST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna

Located on a quiet, tree lined street this condo is conveniently located, close to great shops, restaurants world class schools and all that the Beverly Hills lifestyle provides. Enter through double doors into this bright and spacious unit with open style floor plan. Enjoy the generous sized living room and dining area with wet bar. Master bedroom is very quiet with black out blinds and access to the front patio. Enjoy lots of closet space and an en suite bathroom with shower stall and bathtub. The front facing unit has a peaceful view of the trees and rose garden out front. The den has a small walk in closet and half bathroom that can be converted into a great home offie space or second bedroom. Washer/ Dryer are in unit. Pets allowed.