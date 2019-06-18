All apartments in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, CA
438 South Peck Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

438 South Peck Drive

438 S Peck Dr · No Longer Available
Location

438 S Peck Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Story Old World Spanish W/ 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths and Den. Great B.H. Location On Quiet Street in Close Proximity To Roxbury Park and Beverly High. Large Living and Formal Dining Rooms. Generous Sized Rooms, Central A/C, Eat-In Kitchen W/Built-Ins, Hardwood Floors, Nice Moldings and Details. Large Private Grassy Yard W/2 Car Garage.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 South Peck Drive have any available units?
438 South Peck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 438 South Peck Drive have?
Some of 438 South Peck Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 South Peck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
438 South Peck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 South Peck Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 South Peck Drive is pet friendly.
Does 438 South Peck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 438 South Peck Drive offers parking.
Does 438 South Peck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 South Peck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 South Peck Drive have a pool?
No, 438 South Peck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 438 South Peck Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 438 South Peck Drive has accessible units.
Does 438 South Peck Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 South Peck Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 438 South Peck Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 438 South Peck Drive has units with air conditioning.
