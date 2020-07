Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Completely Renovated, Spacious and Bright unit available on the desirable street, Shirley Place. This gorgeous unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, and a private front yard. The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances with tons of cabinet space. Washer and dryer in the unit and generous closet space. Central air and heat. Blocks away from Roxbury Park!