433 North DOHENY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Immaculate corner penthouse in prime Beverly Hills, rarely available in a distinctively European style building. 2 bedrooms, plus den, 2.5 baths, open flexible floor plan. The open dining/living room boasts 14' soaring ceilings with great natural light, a fireplace, and a wet bar. Large kitchen with eat-in area, granite counter tops, great cabinet space, Viking and Samsung appliances. Beautiful finishes include crown molding and wooden windows. Huge two story storage closet is located inside unit. Fully furnished from Restoration Hardware. This unit has its own washer and dryer and is secured with controlled access and gated underground parking with 2 side by side parking spaces. Steps away from Bristol Farms and other best shop and restaurants in the area.