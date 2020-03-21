All apartments in Beverly Hills
433 North DOHENY Drive

433 North Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

433 North Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate corner penthouse in prime Beverly Hills, rarely available in a distinctively European style building. 2 bedrooms, plus den, 2.5 baths, open flexible floor plan. The open dining/living room boasts 14' soaring ceilings with great natural light, a fireplace, and a wet bar. Large kitchen with eat-in area, granite counter tops, great cabinet space, Viking and Samsung appliances. Beautiful finishes include crown molding and wooden windows. Huge two story storage closet is located inside unit. Fully furnished from Restoration Hardware. This unit has its own washer and dryer and is secured with controlled access and gated underground parking with 2 side by side parking spaces. Steps away from Bristol Farms and other best shop and restaurants in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 North DOHENY Drive have any available units?
433 North DOHENY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 433 North DOHENY Drive have?
Some of 433 North DOHENY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 North DOHENY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
433 North DOHENY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 North DOHENY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 433 North DOHENY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 433 North DOHENY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 433 North DOHENY Drive offers parking.
Does 433 North DOHENY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 North DOHENY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 North DOHENY Drive have a pool?
No, 433 North DOHENY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 433 North DOHENY Drive have accessible units?
No, 433 North DOHENY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 433 North DOHENY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 North DOHENY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 433 North DOHENY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 North DOHENY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
