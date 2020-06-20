423 S Rexford Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This condo is completely remodeled in City of Beverly Hills. Consisting of two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, living room, dining area, breakfast bar as well as IN-UNIT LAUNDRY and an oversize balcony (approx. 100 sq ft, which is not included in square footage) with PANORAMIC VIEWS of Beverly Hills and Century City. This unit is VERY BRIGHT and has an excellent layout giving it a spacious feel. Conveniently located just minutes away from Beverly Drive and Rodeo Drive where there are endless restaurants and shops. Unit also comes with two tandem parking spots as well an additional storage unit in the garage. All renovations were done by licensed professionals with permits from the city of Beverly Hills (Copper plumbing, Heating/Air Conditioning, Laundry) EASY TO SHOW! You will love with this condo.