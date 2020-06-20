All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like
423 S Rexford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
423 S Rexford Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

423 S Rexford Drive

423 South Rexford Drive · (949) 400-4677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

423 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This condo is completely remodeled in City of Beverly Hills. Consisting of two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, living room, dining area, breakfast bar as well as IN-UNIT LAUNDRY and an oversize balcony (approx. 100 sq ft, which is not included in square footage) with PANORAMIC VIEWS of Beverly Hills and Century City. This unit is VERY BRIGHT and has an excellent layout giving it a spacious feel. Conveniently located just minutes away from Beverly Drive and Rodeo Drive where there are endless restaurants and shops. Unit also comes with two tandem parking spots as well an additional storage unit in the garage. All renovations were done by licensed professionals with permits from the city of Beverly Hills (Copper plumbing, Heating/Air Conditioning, Laundry) EASY TO SHOW! You will love with this condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 423 S Rexford Drive have any available units?
423 S Rexford Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 423 S Rexford Drive have?
Some of 423 S Rexford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 S Rexford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
423 S Rexford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 S Rexford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 423 S Rexford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 423 S Rexford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 423 S Rexford Drive does offer parking.
Does 423 S Rexford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 S Rexford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 S Rexford Drive have a pool?
No, 423 S Rexford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 423 S Rexford Drive have accessible units?
No, 423 S Rexford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 423 S Rexford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 S Rexford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 S Rexford Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 423 S Rexford Drive has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 BedroomsBeverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsBeverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts