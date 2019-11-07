All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

423 North PALM Drive

423 North Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

423 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Recently Updated! This bright, spacious and front-facing 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath condo is located in the heart of North Beverly hills. The unit features wood flooring throughout, high ceilings, luxurious built-ins and in-unit washer/dryer. Three spacious bedrooms with large closets all have their own bathrooms and large windows that let in tremendous light. Three large balconies ensure there is no shortage of private outdoor space. Two side-by-side parking spots, swimming pool, spa and exercise room are all part of this wonderful, well-kept building. Walking distance to local eateries, supermarkets, houses of worship and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 North PALM Drive have any available units?
423 North PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 423 North PALM Drive have?
Some of 423 North PALM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 North PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
423 North PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 North PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 423 North PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 423 North PALM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 423 North PALM Drive offers parking.
Does 423 North PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 North PALM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 North PALM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 423 North PALM Drive has a pool.
Does 423 North PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 423 North PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 423 North PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 North PALM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 North PALM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 North PALM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
