423 North PALM Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool hot tub

Recently Updated! This bright, spacious and front-facing 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath condo is located in the heart of North Beverly hills. The unit features wood flooring throughout, high ceilings, luxurious built-ins and in-unit washer/dryer. Three spacious bedrooms with large closets all have their own bathrooms and large windows that let in tremendous light. Three large balconies ensure there is no shortage of private outdoor space. Two side-by-side parking spots, swimming pool, spa and exercise room are all part of this wonderful, well-kept building. Walking distance to local eateries, supermarkets, houses of worship and shops.