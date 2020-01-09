All apartments in Beverly Hills
411 North OAKHURST Drive
411 North OAKHURST Drive

411 North Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

411 North Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
Prestige Beverly Hills Luxury Condo in a Full Service / 24 Hour Doorman Building. Located at the Quiet Oakhurst Drive, this 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom unit features over 1800 SF of living space along with newly re-modeled gourmet modern kitchen, new hardwood floors and lighting fixtures, renovated finishes, updated bathrooms, along with a fireplace perfect for entertaining family, friends, or guests. Walking distance to several local neighborhood amenities including Bristol Farms, Ralphs, Restaurants, Shops, and minutes away to Rodeo Drive. Best of the Best Location in 90210.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 North OAKHURST Drive have any available units?
411 North OAKHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 411 North OAKHURST Drive have?
Some of 411 North OAKHURST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 North OAKHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
411 North OAKHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 North OAKHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 411 North OAKHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 411 North OAKHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 411 North OAKHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 411 North OAKHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 North OAKHURST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 North OAKHURST Drive have a pool?
No, 411 North OAKHURST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 411 North OAKHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 411 North OAKHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 411 North OAKHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 North OAKHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 North OAKHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 North OAKHURST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
