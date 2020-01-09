411 North OAKHURST Drive

Amenities

Prestige Beverly Hills Luxury Condo in a Full Service / 24 Hour Doorman Building. Located at the Quiet Oakhurst Drive, this 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom unit features over 1800 SF of living space along with newly re-modeled gourmet modern kitchen, new hardwood floors and lighting fixtures, renovated finishes, updated bathrooms, along with a fireplace perfect for entertaining family, friends, or guests. Walking distance to several local neighborhood amenities including Bristol Farms, Ralphs, Restaurants, Shops, and minutes away to Rodeo Drive. Best of the Best Location in 90210.