Beverly Hills, CA
406 South ROXBURY Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 2:41 PM

406 South ROXBURY Drive

406 South Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

406 South Roxbury Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fully renovated private and spacious Beverly Hills Townhome. Perfect oasis; feels like its own home. Only shares 1 common wall, central air and heat throughout,refinished Hardwood floors throughout entire unit, NEW paint, stainless steel appliances, NEW bathrooms, washer/dryer. Across from Roxbury Park, Beverly Hills Unified School District. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms plus office (can be used as 4th bedroom), approx. 2000sq ft. Gated front and back patios, close proximity to shopping in Century City and walking distance to heart of Beverly Hills. 1 year lease or longer small pets acceptable $1,000 pet deposit. Tenants to verify schools and sq. footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
00
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 South ROXBURY Drive have any available units?
406 South ROXBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 406 South ROXBURY Drive have?
Some of 406 South ROXBURY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 South ROXBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
406 South ROXBURY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 South ROXBURY Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 South ROXBURY Drive is pet friendly.
Does 406 South ROXBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 406 South ROXBURY Drive offers parking.
Does 406 South ROXBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 South ROXBURY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 South ROXBURY Drive have a pool?
No, 406 South ROXBURY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 406 South ROXBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 406 South ROXBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 406 South ROXBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 South ROXBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 406 South ROXBURY Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 406 South ROXBURY Drive has units with air conditioning.
