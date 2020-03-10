406 South ROXBURY Drive

Amenities

Fully renovated private and spacious Beverly Hills Townhome. Perfect oasis; feels like its own home. Only shares 1 common wall, central air and heat throughout,refinished Hardwood floors throughout entire unit, NEW paint, stainless steel appliances, NEW bathrooms, washer/dryer. Across from Roxbury Park, Beverly Hills Unified School District. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms plus office (can be used as 4th bedroom), approx. 2000sq ft. Gated front and back patios, close proximity to shopping in Century City and walking distance to heart of Beverly Hills. 1 year lease or longer small pets acceptable $1,000 pet deposit. Tenants to verify schools and sq. footage.