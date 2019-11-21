329 South REEVES Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Short term lease available. Minimum of 30 days. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills on a beautiful treelined street, this spacious upper unit duplex which was recently remodeled is near world class shopping, fine restaurants, and Rodeo Drive. You will instantly fall in love with this designer decorated modern chic apartment. You can enjoying a nice cold beverage on the balcony or host a lovely dinner. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout this spacious place you can call home.Fully equipped with everything you will possibly need.