329 South REEVES Drive

Amenities
Short term lease available. Minimum of 30 days. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills on a beautiful treelined street, this spacious upper unit duplex which was recently remodeled is near world class shopping, fine restaurants, and Rodeo Drive. You will instantly fall in love with this designer decorated modern chic apartment. You can enjoying a nice cold beverage on the balcony or host a lovely dinner. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout this spacious place you can call home.Fully equipped with everything you will possibly need.