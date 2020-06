Amenities

Live on world famous Rodeo Drive. Ooooozing with charm of a glorious era gone-by. This courtyard Spanish is a true winner. Amazing southwest location, close proximity to schools, shopping, Roxbury park and restaurants, etc. Stroll on Rodeo Drive, dine on Beverly Drive, all just a stones throw away. This wonderful home won't last. Best of all it's available now!!