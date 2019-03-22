320 North ALMONT Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful, spacious and newly remodeled, 2nd floor unit with plenty of charm! Very large private patio in the back where you can simply enjoy the amazing LA sun and much more. This unit also has a front beautiful balcony. Spacious living room and dining room. Remodeled kitchen and very clean, newly installed windows and marble flooring. Aside from the three bedrooms, there is a separate office space or for other use. Located close distance to all the local shops and restaurants. (Seller and Listing Broker do not guaranty the accuracy of the square footage, bedroom/bathroom count, lot size, or any other information concerning the features of the Property. All information provided was sourced from the seller and from public records. Buyer and Selling broker are advised to verify the accuracy of the information, and to independently determine whether the Property is suitable for client/Buyer's proposed use.)