317 South CLARK Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Landlord has decided not to build ADU so tenant can now have the whole property to themselves at this amazing price!! Why lease an apartment when you can live in an amazing updated Single Family House with beautiful backyard in the heart of BEVERLY HILLS? Located north of Olympic, this magnificent house features 2 bed and 1.5 bath with abundance of natural light and perfect floor plan for indoor/outdoor entertainment. Beverly Hills school system is one of its great advantages. Easy to show....... Don't miss this great opportunity!