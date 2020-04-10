All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 317 South CLARK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
317 South CLARK Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

317 South CLARK Drive

317 South Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

317 South Clark Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Landlord has decided not to build ADU so tenant can now have the whole property to themselves at this amazing price!! Why lease an apartment when you can live in an amazing updated Single Family House with beautiful backyard in the heart of BEVERLY HILLS? Located north of Olympic, this magnificent house features 2 bed and 1.5 bath with abundance of natural light and perfect floor plan for indoor/outdoor entertainment. Beverly Hills school system is one of its great advantages. Easy to show....... Don't miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 South CLARK Drive have any available units?
317 South CLARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 317 South CLARK Drive have?
Some of 317 South CLARK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 South CLARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
317 South CLARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 South CLARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 317 South CLARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 317 South CLARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 317 South CLARK Drive offers parking.
Does 317 South CLARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 South CLARK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 South CLARK Drive have a pool?
No, 317 South CLARK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 317 South CLARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 317 South CLARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 317 South CLARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 South CLARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 South CLARK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 South CLARK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts