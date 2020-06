314 North OAKHURST Drive

Amenities

RENOVATED HOME IN PRIME BEVERLY HILLS TRIANGLE SITUATED ON A LARGE 7,500 SQ FT CORNER LOT! THE MAIN HOUSE FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS, STYLISH RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH MAJESTIC FIREPLACE AND GORGEOUS OAK WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. THERE IS A DETACHED GUESTHOUSE FEATURING TWO SEPARATE 1BR/1BA APARTMENTS WITH DIRECT ACCESS. GUEST HOUSES ARE INCLUDED IN THE LEASE. THIS HOME FEATURES A PRIVATE, SECLUDED BACKYARD WITH TALL HEDGES AND PLENTY OF ROOM. LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF BURTON WAY AND OKAHURST DR, THE PROPERTY IS STEPS AWAY FROM THE DISTINGUISHED FOUR SEASONS HOTEL.. FUTURE RESIDENTS CAN EXPECT WORLD CLASS DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT ALL WITHIN MINUTES OF THEIR NEW HOME!! WON'T LAST!! WELCOME HOME!!