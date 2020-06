Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Beverly Hills. Fully updated but retaining all the original charm of this bright and airy 1926 home. Spacious rooms with high ceilings, large open kitchen with high end appliances & formal dining room that opens to side covered patio. 3 bedrooms & 2 baths, but also included is a small 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest house and 2 car garage. Private sunny backyard and rear covered porch. Truly a gem.