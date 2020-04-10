All apartments in Beverly Hills
271 South SPALDING Drive

271 South Spalding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

271 South Spalding Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Back on the market!Classic 2 bedroom 2 bath light filled second story apartment with private staircase. Apartment opens up into large living room with sash windows and a view of the quiet tree lined street. Separate dinning room opens up to updated kitchen with marble counter tops and new appliances. First bedroom has attached bathroom, lots of natural light and amble closet space. Second light filled bedroom has a walk in closet with automatic lights. Main bath is updated to match the marble finishes of the kitchen. Apartment includes one covered parking space with storage in front of parking. Laundry on site.Square footage is agent's best estimate, tenant to verify all property data.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 South SPALDING Drive have any available units?
271 South SPALDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 271 South SPALDING Drive have?
Some of 271 South SPALDING Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 South SPALDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
271 South SPALDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 South SPALDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 271 South SPALDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 271 South SPALDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 271 South SPALDING Drive offers parking.
Does 271 South SPALDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 South SPALDING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 South SPALDING Drive have a pool?
No, 271 South SPALDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 271 South SPALDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 271 South SPALDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 271 South SPALDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 South SPALDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 271 South SPALDING Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 271 South SPALDING Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
