271 South SPALDING Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Back on the market!Classic 2 bedroom 2 bath light filled second story apartment with private staircase. Apartment opens up into large living room with sash windows and a view of the quiet tree lined street. Separate dinning room opens up to updated kitchen with marble counter tops and new appliances. First bedroom has attached bathroom, lots of natural light and amble closet space. Second light filled bedroom has a walk in closet with automatic lights. Main bath is updated to match the marble finishes of the kitchen. Apartment includes one covered parking space with storage in front of parking. Laundry on site.Square footage is agent's best estimate, tenant to verify all property data.