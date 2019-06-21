258 S Reeves Dr

Amenities

This unit is coming soon and will be available to view in June 2019! Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath featuring hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with dining nook with stove and lots of cabinets. Oversize closet in the master bedroom! Separate shared laundry room with washer and dryer. Garage parking in rear. Lovely front and back courtyard with beautiful garden and patio furniture. This is a must see this old Hollywood era charmer! From this gorgeous, residential Beverly Hills neighborhood, get easy access to downtown Beverly Hills (only one block away!), Century City, movie studios, the Grove, and all the shopping and entertainment! Pet Friendly, Minimum 1 year lease. Please note that the occupancy limit is 5 occupants for a 2-bedroom unit; income must be 3xs the rent; we do not "hold" units for more than 10 days without an approved app and deposit. SKY Properties Inc., California Bureau of Real Estate License ID: 01242008. *Pictures are of a similar unit* Amenities: Laundry Facility, Covered Parking. Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now. Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed.



