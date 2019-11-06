240 South Reeves Drive

Amenities
Studio apartment available in Beverly Hills! Laminate flooring throughout. Laundry on premises. Kitchen with refrigerator, cooktop and sink. Laundry facility on site. Parking space on site. No Pets No Smoking Building.
All units are Studio Apartment
Feature:
• Paid utilities (Water, Trash, Gardening)
• Large closet
• Sq Footage: Appx 450 Sqf.
• Bedrooms: Single
• Bathrooms: 1 Bath
• Parking: Available
• Kitchen: Yes
• Lease Duration: 12 month
• Policy: No Pets Allowed, Non Smoking.
• Floor: Laminate/Hardwood
• Cable ready
Community Features: • Small Quiet Community (14 units) • Gated entry • Carport Parking • Biweekly cleaning • Property Type: Apartment • Laundry: Shared • Near transportation
Please Call/TxT Or Email to Make An Appointment
Disclaimer: Pictures are a representation but may not be of the exact apartment. Advertised unit availability, rental rates, and terms are updated every 24 hours and conditions are subject to change without notice.