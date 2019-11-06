240 South Reeves Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Studio apartment available in Beverly Hills! Laminate flooring throughout. Laundry on premises. Kitchen with refrigerator, cooktop and sink. Laundry facility on site. Parking space on site. No Pets No Smoking Building.

All units are Studio Apartment



Feature:

• Paid utilities (Water, Trash, Gardening)

• Large closet

• Sq Footage: Appx 450 Sqf.

• Bedrooms: Single

• Bathrooms: 1 Bath

• Parking: Available

• Kitchen: Yes

• Lease Duration: 12 month

• Policy: No Pets Allowed, Non Smoking.

• Floor: Laminate/Hardwood

• Cable ready



Community Features: • Small Quiet Community (14 units) • Gated entry • Carport Parking • Biweekly cleaning • Property Type: Apartment • Laundry: Shared • Near transportation



Please Call/TxT Or Email to Make An Appointment



Disclaimer: Pictures are a representation but may not be of the exact apartment. Advertised unit availability, rental rates, and terms are updated every 24 hours and conditions are subject to change without notice.