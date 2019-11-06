All apartments in Beverly Hills
240 South Reeves Drive

240 S Reeves Dr · No Longer Available
Location

240 S Reeves Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Studio apartment available in Beverly Hills! Laminate flooring throughout. Laundry on premises. Kitchen with refrigerator, cooktop and sink. Laundry facility on site. Parking space on site. No Pets No Smoking Building.
All units are Studio Apartment

Feature:
• Paid utilities (Water, Trash, Gardening)
• Large closet
• Sq Footage: Appx 450 Sqf.
• Bedrooms: Single
• Bathrooms: 1 Bath
• Parking: Available
• Kitchen: Yes
• Lease Duration: 12 month
• Policy: No Pets Allowed, Non Smoking.
• Floor: Laminate/Hardwood
• Cable ready

Community Features: • Small Quiet Community (14 units) • Gated entry • Carport Parking • Biweekly cleaning • Property Type: Apartment • Laundry: Shared • Near transportation

Please Call/TxT Or Email to Make An Appointment

Disclaimer: Pictures are a representation but may not be of the exact apartment. Advertised unit availability, rental rates, and terms are updated every 24 hours and conditions are subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 South Reeves Drive have any available units?
240 South Reeves Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 240 South Reeves Drive have?
Some of 240 South Reeves Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 South Reeves Drive currently offering any rent specials?
240 South Reeves Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 South Reeves Drive pet-friendly?
No, 240 South Reeves Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 240 South Reeves Drive offer parking?
Yes, 240 South Reeves Drive offers parking.
Does 240 South Reeves Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 South Reeves Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 South Reeves Drive have a pool?
No, 240 South Reeves Drive does not have a pool.
Does 240 South Reeves Drive have accessible units?
No, 240 South Reeves Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 240 South Reeves Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 South Reeves Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 South Reeves Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 South Reeves Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
