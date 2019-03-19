All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

240 S Wetherly Dr

240 South Wetherly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

240 South Wetherly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning 2-story House in Beverly Hills - Property Id: 99051

Stunning, bright and light 2 story Spanish style 4 bedrooms 5 baths home in one of the most exclusive neighborhood in Beverly Hills. Very quiet street with little through traffic.

Enter the living room and be greeted by the beautiful Ceramic floor throughout the 1st floor, high ceiling, fireplace mantel and a view of the fantastic outdoor patio and pool. Large and stunning remodeled kitchen kitchen with white cabinet and ceaser stone counters top, stainless steel appliances and 48" Subzero fridge, chef kitchen and cozy breakfast room. huge Master suite with a beautifully remodeled bathroom and Cozy fire place, his and her closet great view of back yard and pool. home provides convenience and easy accessibility to all of the Beverly Hills world class restaurants and shops the Beverly Hills has to offer! Large Garage is converted to a beautiful Guest house

For more information or to book a showing please call our office at 323-655-1282 or visit our website at www.amirealestate.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99051
Property Id 99051

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4704692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 S Wetherly Dr have any available units?
240 S Wetherly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 240 S Wetherly Dr have?
Some of 240 S Wetherly Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 S Wetherly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
240 S Wetherly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 S Wetherly Dr pet-friendly?
No, 240 S Wetherly Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 240 S Wetherly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 240 S Wetherly Dr offers parking.
Does 240 S Wetherly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 S Wetherly Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 S Wetherly Dr have a pool?
Yes, 240 S Wetherly Dr has a pool.
Does 240 S Wetherly Dr have accessible units?
No, 240 S Wetherly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 240 S Wetherly Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 S Wetherly Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 S Wetherly Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 S Wetherly Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
