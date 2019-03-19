240 S Wetherly Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Stunning 2-story House in Beverly Hills - Property Id: 99051



Stunning, bright and light 2 story Spanish style 4 bedrooms 5 baths home in one of the most exclusive neighborhood in Beverly Hills. Very quiet street with little through traffic.



Enter the living room and be greeted by the beautiful Ceramic floor throughout the 1st floor, high ceiling, fireplace mantel and a view of the fantastic outdoor patio and pool. Large and stunning remodeled kitchen kitchen with white cabinet and ceaser stone counters top, stainless steel appliances and 48" Subzero fridge, chef kitchen and cozy breakfast room. huge Master suite with a beautifully remodeled bathroom and Cozy fire place, his and her closet great view of back yard and pool. home provides convenience and easy accessibility to all of the Beverly Hills world class restaurants and shops the Beverly Hills has to offer! Large Garage is converted to a beautiful Guest house



No Dogs Allowed



