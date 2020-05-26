All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

226 S Rexford Drive

226 South Rexford Drive · (310) 951-4381
Location

226 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, just blocks from the Golden Triangle, upscale shopping & trendy restaurants. Newly renovated units are spacious and naturally lit by classic mid-century tall pane windows. Entry level unit 2 BD / 3 BA + den/sun room features hardwood floors, formal dining area, living room fireplace, wall mount AC, ample storage, designer bath and kitchen finishes with new stainless appliances. Home features laundry hook ups, private yard, patio walk-out & drive way parking. Conveniently located adjacent prized Beverly Hills Unified School District. Pet friendly! Priced unfurnished, can come long & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 S Rexford Drive have any available units?
226 S Rexford Drive has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 226 S Rexford Drive have?
Some of 226 S Rexford Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 S Rexford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
226 S Rexford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 S Rexford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 S Rexford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 226 S Rexford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 226 S Rexford Drive does offer parking.
Does 226 S Rexford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 S Rexford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 S Rexford Drive have a pool?
No, 226 S Rexford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 226 S Rexford Drive have accessible units?
No, 226 S Rexford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 226 S Rexford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 S Rexford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 S Rexford Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 226 S Rexford Drive has units with air conditioning.
