212 South DOHENY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

DESIGNER REMODELED TO PERFECTION! No expense spared on this almost 2,000 SF, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath lower unit of 1936 Spanish duplex with new plumbing, new electrical, new HVAC, new wide plank hardwood floors, new windows & insulation. Just like a SFR, this super-charming residence has classic architectural details including crown moldings, artisan paint, huge living room w/fireplace, formal dining room, large, eat-in kitchen w/top of the line designer stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, and separate laundry room w/newer washer & dryer. Each of 3 large bedrooms has built-in closets & drawers, gorgeous,new baths with designer tile & marble counters. Private 2 car garage with door opener w/extra storage space. Grassy backyard, shared with upstairs unit. Fantastic Beverly Hills location, close to all shops, restaurants. All City of Beverly Hills services, including world class Fire Dept, Police Dept, and legendary Beverly Hills Unified School District! HURRY! THIS ONE WON'T LAST!