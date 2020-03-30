All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 212 South DOHENY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
212 South DOHENY Drive
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:03 PM

212 South DOHENY Drive

212 South Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

212 South Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
DESIGNER REMODELED TO PERFECTION! No expense spared on this almost 2,000 SF, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath lower unit of 1936 Spanish duplex with new plumbing, new electrical, new HVAC, new wide plank hardwood floors, new windows & insulation. Just like a SFR, this super-charming residence has classic architectural details including crown moldings, artisan paint, huge living room w/fireplace, formal dining room, large, eat-in kitchen w/top of the line designer stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, and separate laundry room w/newer washer & dryer. Each of 3 large bedrooms has built-in closets & drawers, gorgeous,new baths with designer tile & marble counters. Private 2 car garage with door opener w/extra storage space. Grassy backyard, shared with upstairs unit. Fantastic Beverly Hills location, close to all shops, restaurants. All City of Beverly Hills services, including world class Fire Dept, Police Dept, and legendary Beverly Hills Unified School District! HURRY! THIS ONE WON'T LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 South DOHENY Drive have any available units?
212 South DOHENY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 212 South DOHENY Drive have?
Some of 212 South DOHENY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 South DOHENY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
212 South DOHENY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 South DOHENY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 212 South DOHENY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 212 South DOHENY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 212 South DOHENY Drive offers parking.
Does 212 South DOHENY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 South DOHENY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 South DOHENY Drive have a pool?
No, 212 South DOHENY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 212 South DOHENY Drive have accessible units?
No, 212 South DOHENY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 212 South DOHENY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 South DOHENY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 South DOHENY Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 South DOHENY Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBeverly Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts