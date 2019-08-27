All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:54 AM

211 South SPALDING Drive

211 South Spalding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

211 South Spalding Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
valet service
Exquisite townhome in an exclusive, full-service Beverly Hills building. The first floor offers an expansive living space perfect for entertaining- a family room with fireplace and wet bar, separate formal dining area, and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The second floor features three bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with a custom walk-in closet, as well as a conveniently located laundry room. Building amenities include an incredible fitness center, resort-like pool and spa, 24-hour concierge and valet with two parking spots, and a large storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 South SPALDING Drive have any available units?
211 South SPALDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 211 South SPALDING Drive have?
Some of 211 South SPALDING Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 South SPALDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 South SPALDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 South SPALDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 211 South SPALDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 211 South SPALDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 211 South SPALDING Drive offers parking.
Does 211 South SPALDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 South SPALDING Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 South SPALDING Drive have a pool?
Yes, 211 South SPALDING Drive has a pool.
Does 211 South SPALDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 211 South SPALDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 211 South SPALDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 South SPALDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 South SPALDING Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 South SPALDING Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
