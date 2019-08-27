211 South SPALDING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub valet service

Exquisite townhome in an exclusive, full-service Beverly Hills building. The first floor offers an expansive living space perfect for entertaining- a family room with fireplace and wet bar, separate formal dining area, and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The second floor features three bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with a custom walk-in closet, as well as a conveniently located laundry room. Building amenities include an incredible fitness center, resort-like pool and spa, 24-hour concierge and valet with two parking spots, and a large storage room.