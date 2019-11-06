211 North Oakhurst Drive

Amenities
Location, Location, Location Beautiful 3 bedroom, two bath single story home in the heart of luxury Beverly Hills. Large backyard equipped with bar, perfect for entertaining. Detached guest quarters with spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath living space. Quiet neighborhood, with lovely next door neighbors. The home is walking distance to rodeo drive, the civic center and lots of popular shops, restaurants and nightlife.
