211 North Oakhurst Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:46 AM

211 North Oakhurst Drive

211 North Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

211 North Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location Beautiful 3 bedroom, two bath single story home in the heart of luxury Beverly Hills. Large backyard equipped with bar, perfect for entertaining. Detached guest quarters with spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath living space. Quiet neighborhood, with lovely next door neighbors. The home is walking distance to rodeo drive, the civic center and lots of popular shops, restaurants and nightlife.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 North Oakhurst Drive have any available units?
211 North Oakhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 211 North Oakhurst Drive have?
Some of 211 North Oakhurst Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 North Oakhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 North Oakhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 North Oakhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 North Oakhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 211 North Oakhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 211 North Oakhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 211 North Oakhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 North Oakhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 North Oakhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 211 North Oakhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 211 North Oakhurst Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 211 North Oakhurst Drive has accessible units.
Does 211 North Oakhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 North Oakhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 North Oakhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 North Oakhurst Drive has units with air conditioning.

