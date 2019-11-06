211 North Oakhurst Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Location, Location, Location Beautiful 3 bedroom, two bath single story home in the heart of luxury Beverly Hills. Large backyard equipped with bar, perfect for entertaining. Detached guest quarters with spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath living space. Quiet neighborhood, with lovely next door neighbors. The home is walking distance to rodeo drive, the civic center and lots of popular shops, restaurants and nightlife.

