155 North CRESCENT Drive

155 North Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

155 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
lobby
valet service
yoga
"Two Bedroom Townhome Premium" AKA's Beverly Hills Luxury Extended Stay offers your most discerning clients a "Five Star" experience. AKA offers 88 spacious one & two bedroom deluxe suites, stunning Beverly Hills Penthouse suites & Split-Level "London Style" Town Homes furnished, w/private access, designed for Long-Term/Short-Term leasing. These sophisticated accommodations feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens, custom contemporary furnishings, fireplaces and private balconies. Property amenities include valet, a sleek lobby with a cafe/lounge area serving coffee & tea in the morning & cocktails in the evening; private residents' cinema; high-tech Beverly Hills fitness center with yoga area, business center, & private board room with seating for 8. This premier location in the heart of Beverly Hills is within the well-known Golden Triangle, minutes away from boutiques on world-famous Rodeo Drive, Via Rodeo, Robertson Boulevard, a shopping paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 North CRESCENT Drive have any available units?
155 North CRESCENT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 155 North CRESCENT Drive have?
Some of 155 North CRESCENT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 North CRESCENT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
155 North CRESCENT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 North CRESCENT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 155 North CRESCENT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 155 North CRESCENT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 155 North CRESCENT Drive offers parking.
Does 155 North CRESCENT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 North CRESCENT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 North CRESCENT Drive have a pool?
No, 155 North CRESCENT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 155 North CRESCENT Drive have accessible units?
No, 155 North CRESCENT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 155 North CRESCENT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 North CRESCENT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 North CRESCENT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 North CRESCENT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
