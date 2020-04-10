155 North CRESCENT Drive

Amenities

"Two Bedroom Townhome Premium" AKA's Beverly Hills Luxury Extended Stay offers your most discerning clients a "Five Star" experience. AKA offers 88 spacious one & two bedroom deluxe suites, stunning Beverly Hills Penthouse suites & Split-Level "London Style" Town Homes furnished, w/private access, designed for Long-Term/Short-Term leasing. These sophisticated accommodations feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens, custom contemporary furnishings, fireplaces and private balconies. Property amenities include valet, a sleek lobby with a cafe/lounge area serving coffee & tea in the morning & cocktails in the evening; private residents' cinema; high-tech Beverly Hills fitness center with yoga area, business center, & private board room with seating for 8. This premier location in the heart of Beverly Hills is within the well-known Golden Triangle, minutes away from boutiques on world-famous Rodeo Drive, Via Rodeo, Robertson Boulevard, a shopping paradise.