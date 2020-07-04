151 South Peck Drive Unit A

Amenities

Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bathroom studio home property rental located in a Walker’s Paradise rated neighborhood of Beverly Hills, CA.



The unit’s intimate and bright interior has hardwood flooring throughout and large windows with blinds. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth marble countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. A small vanity cabinet and an enclosed shower stall furnished its bathroom. It has window air conditioning and gas heating.



This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available for your laundry needs. It has a parking space on-street parking with a permit.



The tenant will pay for electricity (SC Edison). The landlord will cover gas, trash, and water.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Roxbury Park, Beverly Gardens Park, Century Park, and Oakhurst Park.



Walk Score: 90



Bus lines:

20 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

720 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile

14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

4 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile



