Beverly Hills, CA
151 South Peck Drive Unit A
151 South Peck Drive Unit A

151 Peck Drive · (408) 917-0430
Location

151 Peck Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bathroom studio home property rental located in a Walker’s Paradise rated neighborhood of Beverly Hills, CA.

The unit’s intimate and bright interior has hardwood flooring throughout and large windows with blinds. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth marble countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. A small vanity cabinet and an enclosed shower stall furnished its bathroom. It has window air conditioning and gas heating.

This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available for your laundry needs. It has a parking space on-street parking with a permit.

The tenant will pay for electricity (SC Edison). The landlord will cover gas, trash, and water.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Roxbury Park, Beverly Gardens Park, Century Park, and Oakhurst Park.

Walk Score: 90

Bus lines:
20 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
720 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile
14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
4 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5886980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 South Peck Drive Unit A have any available units?
151 South Peck Drive Unit A has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 South Peck Drive Unit A have?
Some of 151 South Peck Drive Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 South Peck Drive Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
151 South Peck Drive Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 South Peck Drive Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 South Peck Drive Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 151 South Peck Drive Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 151 South Peck Drive Unit A offers parking.
Does 151 South Peck Drive Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 South Peck Drive Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 South Peck Drive Unit A have a pool?
No, 151 South Peck Drive Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 151 South Peck Drive Unit A have accessible units?
No, 151 South Peck Drive Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 151 South Peck Drive Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 South Peck Drive Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 South Peck Drive Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 151 South Peck Drive Unit A has units with air conditioning.
