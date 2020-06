Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

One of Trousdale's finest mid-century homes. Sophisticated indoor/outdoor living with views from West Hollywood to the Pacific. Every luxury a tenant might wish comes included in this 3 bed, 4 bath masterpiece with two fireplaces, designer pool and custom kitchen. Fully furnished as shown in photos. Lease comes with an off-site estate manager ensuring a Tenant's is comfortable in a smooth-functioning property. All utilities and twice-weekly housekeeping are included.