Beverly Hills, CA
144 South Canon Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

144 South Canon Drive

144 South Canon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

144 South Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Massive 2BR 2-Level Townhome Old Hollywood Glamour on Canon with gorgeous, unique bathrooms fully updated. Must see in person to believe. Reminiscent of the Great Gatsby Era, yet with modern appliances and A/C. Beverly Hills CALIFORNIA COASTAL VINTAGE. If these walls could talk. Location Location Location, the center of Beverly Hills is 3 blocks away. One of the best boutique buildings in all of Los Angeles. Restored Masterpiece of Architecture. Rare opportunity to be in one of the most central locations in Prime Beverly Hills, yet the streets are so quiet you can hear the birds out your stained glass windows. Some of the best restaurants and bars in the world are around the corner. Some of the best Hotels in the world are around the corner. Rodeo Drive is 2 blocks away, yet you are in a gorgeous courtyard setting with flowers and trees surrounding. Freshly painted and deep cleaned.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/144-s-canon-dr-beverly-hills-ca-90212-usa-unit-2/578a74c5-0d7d-4a54-8b17-b7f211ef276a

(RLNE5094583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 South Canon Drive have any available units?
144 South Canon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 144 South Canon Drive have?
Some of 144 South Canon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 South Canon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
144 South Canon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 South Canon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 South Canon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 144 South Canon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 144 South Canon Drive offers parking.
Does 144 South Canon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 South Canon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 South Canon Drive have a pool?
No, 144 South Canon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 144 South Canon Drive have accessible units?
No, 144 South Canon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 144 South Canon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 South Canon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 South Canon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 144 South Canon Drive has units with air conditioning.
