144 South Canon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Massive 2BR 2-Level Townhome Old Hollywood Glamour on Canon with gorgeous, unique bathrooms fully updated. Must see in person to believe. Reminiscent of the Great Gatsby Era, yet with modern appliances and A/C. Beverly Hills CALIFORNIA COASTAL VINTAGE. If these walls could talk. Location Location Location, the center of Beverly Hills is 3 blocks away. One of the best boutique buildings in all of Los Angeles. Restored Masterpiece of Architecture. Rare opportunity to be in one of the most central locations in Prime Beverly Hills, yet the streets are so quiet you can hear the birds out your stained glass windows. Some of the best restaurants and bars in the world are around the corner. Some of the best Hotels in the world are around the corner. Rodeo Drive is 2 blocks away, yet you are in a gorgeous courtyard setting with flowers and trees surrounding. Freshly painted and deep cleaned.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact)



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/144-s-canon-dr-beverly-hills-ca-90212-usa-unit-2/578a74c5-0d7d-4a54-8b17-b7f211ef276a



(RLNE5094583)