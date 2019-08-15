143 N Arnaz Drive

Amenities

Beverly Hills Villas, 2/Bedroom 2.5/Bath Condo available for a long-term Lease. Well maintained and constructed in 2004. Light /bright unit with over 1800 Sq. ft of living space, 10/ foot ceilings, recessed lights & crown molding. Formal entry way, spacious living, dining room with gleaming hardwood floors and fireplace. The living room has access to an outdoor terrace to relax, entertain and B.B. Q. Chefs kitchen with granite counters, center island, breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Master suite with fireplace, beautiful travertine bath, double sinks, tub, shower and nice custom organized walk-in closet.

Inside Laundry room just off the kitchen. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, microwave 4/bar stools and B.B.Q. included.

Gated, secured entry with two side by side subterranean assigned parking spaces. Elevator, Extra storage and guest parking area.

Most desirable location in central Beverly Hills with easy access to shopping and restaurants. 1/block E. of Robertson at Arnaz park. For more information on this property or to schedule a showing, please contact, Margo 818-231-9811

DRE#01709588

Lease price: $5600

Security Deposit: $6500

LRS Realty & Management Inc.

DRE#01820556

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"