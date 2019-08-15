All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

143 N Arnaz Drive

143 North Arnaz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

143 North Arnaz Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Beverly Hills Villas, 2/Bedroom 2.5/Bath Condo available for a long-term Lease. Well maintained and constructed in 2004. Light /bright unit with over 1800 Sq. ft of living space, 10/ foot ceilings, recessed lights & crown molding. Formal entry way, spacious living, dining room with gleaming hardwood floors and fireplace. The living room has access to an outdoor terrace to relax, entertain and B.B. Q. Chefs kitchen with granite counters, center island, breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Master suite with fireplace, beautiful travertine bath, double sinks, tub, shower and nice custom organized walk-in closet.
Inside Laundry room just off the kitchen. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, microwave 4/bar stools and B.B.Q. included.
Gated, secured entry with two side by side subterranean assigned parking spaces. Elevator, Extra storage and guest parking area.
Most desirable location in central Beverly Hills with easy access to shopping and restaurants. 1/block E. of Robertson at Arnaz park. For more information on this property or to schedule a showing, please contact, Margo 818-231-9811
DRE#01709588
Lease price: $5600
Security Deposit: $6500
LRS Realty & Management Inc.
DRE#01820556
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 N Arnaz Drive have any available units?
143 N Arnaz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 143 N Arnaz Drive have?
Some of 143 N Arnaz Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 N Arnaz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
143 N Arnaz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 N Arnaz Drive pet-friendly?
No, 143 N Arnaz Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 143 N Arnaz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 143 N Arnaz Drive offers parking.
Does 143 N Arnaz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 N Arnaz Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 N Arnaz Drive have a pool?
No, 143 N Arnaz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 143 N Arnaz Drive have accessible units?
No, 143 N Arnaz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 143 N Arnaz Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 N Arnaz Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 N Arnaz Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 N Arnaz Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
