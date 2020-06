Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage

Home Sweet Home - For Lease. Partially Furnished, ground floor unit condo, 2 Bedrooms, 3 Bathroom in the Spalding Peninsula with controlled access. Large open kitchen with stainless appliances, open living spaces with fire place & access to a private courtyard. Washer and Dryer in unit, 2 side by side parking space in subterranean garage and a storage room. Close to fine dining, high end shops, conveniently located in the heart of Beverly Hills