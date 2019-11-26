131 North GALE Drive

Amenities

Style and sophistication abound in this renovated Beverly Hills condo! Located in an architecturally significant building designed by Ray Kappe, this unit showcases an open floor plan, sound insulated ceilings, and in-unit laundry! You'll love the upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, Bertazzoni stainless appliances, and sleek cabinetry. The large master bedroom features an ensuite bath boasting beautiful tile work, large vanity, and private commode. The custom, multi-slide panoramic doors with custom Hunter Douglas shades create that perfect indoor/outdoor feel and make entertaining a breeze. All of this within strolling distance to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and the future Purple Line extension. This is a special home!