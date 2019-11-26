All apartments in Beverly Hills
131 North GALE Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:11 AM

131 North GALE Drive

131 North Gale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

131 North Gale Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Style and sophistication abound in this renovated Beverly Hills condo! Located in an architecturally significant building designed by Ray Kappe, this unit showcases an open floor plan, sound insulated ceilings, and in-unit laundry! You'll love the upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, Bertazzoni stainless appliances, and sleek cabinetry. The large master bedroom features an ensuite bath boasting beautiful tile work, large vanity, and private commode. The custom, multi-slide panoramic doors with custom Hunter Douglas shades create that perfect indoor/outdoor feel and make entertaining a breeze. All of this within strolling distance to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and the future Purple Line extension. This is a special home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 North GALE Drive have any available units?
131 North GALE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 131 North GALE Drive have?
Some of 131 North GALE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 North GALE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 North GALE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 North GALE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 131 North GALE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 131 North GALE Drive offer parking?
No, 131 North GALE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 131 North GALE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 North GALE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 North GALE Drive have a pool?
No, 131 North GALE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 131 North GALE Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 North GALE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 North GALE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 North GALE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 North GALE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 North GALE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
