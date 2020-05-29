1293 Monte Cielo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system gym game room parking pool hot tub media room new construction

This magnificent newly constructed custom estate with the finest amenities and craftsmanship. Advanced technology includes Solar Panels,

Alarm System and Smart Home Controls. Luxurious, elegant and natural material such as onyx, quartz, hardwood, custom granite and travertine.

Dramatic foyer w/ soaring ceilings. State of the art kitchen w/ dual islands, top-of-the-line SS appliances.

The lower level features a media room, large bonus room which can be a gym or even a game room.

The main level features a total of three bedroom including two 1 bedroom suites and a large 2nd master suite.

The top level has the main master suite w/ a beautiful spa tub, marble shower, huge walk in closet & a wraparound spacious terrace with fireplace.

Fully hedged and gated for ultimate privacy. This remarkable Estate is a perfect entertainer's paradise with an infinity pool and a spa with the canyon & city lights view.

Retreat and relax in this perfect getaway with its resort-like feel. This home truly has it all!