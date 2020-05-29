All apartments in Beverly Hills
1293 Monte Cielo Drive
1293 Monte Cielo Drive

Location

1293 Monte Cielo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$38,999

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 6875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
new construction
This magnificent newly constructed custom estate with the finest amenities and craftsmanship. Advanced technology includes Solar Panels,
Alarm System and Smart Home Controls. Luxurious, elegant and natural material such as onyx, quartz, hardwood, custom granite and travertine.
Dramatic foyer w/ soaring ceilings. State of the art kitchen w/ dual islands, top-of-the-line SS appliances.
The lower level features a media room, large bonus room which can be a gym or even a game room.
The main level features a total of three bedroom including two 1 bedroom suites and a large 2nd master suite.
The top level has the main master suite w/ a beautiful spa tub, marble shower, huge walk in closet & a wraparound spacious terrace with fireplace.
Fully hedged and gated for ultimate privacy. This remarkable Estate is a perfect entertainer's paradise with an infinity pool and a spa with the canyon & city lights view.
Retreat and relax in this perfect getaway with its resort-like feel. This home truly has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1293 Monte Cielo Drive have any available units?
1293 Monte Cielo Drive has a unit available for $38,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1293 Monte Cielo Drive have?
Some of 1293 Monte Cielo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1293 Monte Cielo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1293 Monte Cielo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1293 Monte Cielo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1293 Monte Cielo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1293 Monte Cielo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1293 Monte Cielo Drive does offer parking.
Does 1293 Monte Cielo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1293 Monte Cielo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1293 Monte Cielo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1293 Monte Cielo Drive has a pool.
Does 1293 Monte Cielo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1293 Monte Cielo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1293 Monte Cielo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1293 Monte Cielo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1293 Monte Cielo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1293 Monte Cielo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
