125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage lobby pet friendly

Massive, bright, remodeled Condo in Perfect Beverly Hills Location - Available November 1, 2019.



Welcome home! This massive 1,700+ square foot corner condo will be the last apartment in your search. Walk into the building's beautifully renovated lobby and take the elevator up to this unique apartment. Walk inside and you'll be greeted by an enormous and open living room/dining room space with a very large private balcony and a working fireplace. The kitchen is a chef's dream with stone counters and stainless appliances. Each of the bedrooms are quite large and have lots of closet space as well. Massive windows throughout make the whole apartment feel open and airy.



More photos to come soon!



Additional benefits:

- Hardwood floors throughout (tile in the kitchen and bathrooms)

- Central AC/heat

- In-Unit Laundry

- Two Parking Spaces in Secured Garage (side-by-side, not tandem)



Tenant responsible for gas and electric.



Please contact Noam for a private showing: noam@kapeproperties.com or 310-912-7808



(RLNE5169767)