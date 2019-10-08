All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207

125 North Gale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

125 North Gale Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
lobby
pet friendly
Massive, bright, remodeled Condo in Perfect Beverly Hills Location - Available November 1, 2019.

Welcome home! This massive 1,700+ square foot corner condo will be the last apartment in your search. Walk into the building's beautifully renovated lobby and take the elevator up to this unique apartment. Walk inside and you'll be greeted by an enormous and open living room/dining room space with a very large private balcony and a working fireplace. The kitchen is a chef's dream with stone counters and stainless appliances. Each of the bedrooms are quite large and have lots of closet space as well. Massive windows throughout make the whole apartment feel open and airy.

More photos to come soon!

Additional benefits:
- Hardwood floors throughout (tile in the kitchen and bathrooms)
- Central AC/heat
- In-Unit Laundry
- Two Parking Spaces in Secured Garage (side-by-side, not tandem)

Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

Please contact Noam for a private showing: noam@kapeproperties.com or 310-912-7808

(RLNE5169767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 have any available units?
125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 have?
Some of 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 currently offering any rent specials?
125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 is pet friendly.
Does 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 offer parking?
Yes, 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 offers parking.
Does 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 have a pool?
No, 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 does not have a pool.
Does 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 have accessible units?
No, 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 N. Gale Drive Apt. 207 has units with air conditioning.
