1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Fabulous gated 6 BD, 7 BA home with a wonderful cook's kitchen. Large grassy flat yard with sparkling pool and jacuzzi. Beautiful Family Room that is light and bright with high ceilings. French Doors lead to the gorgeous yard. Amazing Master Bedroom & Spa-like Bathroom, walk in closets, balcony and Full Gym. 3 additional bedrooms each with their own bathrooms. Laundry area is downstairs with adjacent maids or guest room. This is a fantastic family home and entertainment home. This beautiful home is ideally located near Coldwater Canyon Park and Track, minutes away from the Beverly Hills Hotel, and is in the Beverly Hills School District. Available partially furnished. Lease is available 6/24/19.