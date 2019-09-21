All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive

1245 Coldwater Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1245 Coldwater Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fabulous gated 6 BD, 7 BA home with a wonderful cook's kitchen. Large grassy flat yard with sparkling pool and jacuzzi. Beautiful Family Room that is light and bright with high ceilings. French Doors lead to the gorgeous yard. Amazing Master Bedroom & Spa-like Bathroom, walk in closets, balcony and Full Gym. 3 additional bedrooms each with their own bathrooms. Laundry area is downstairs with adjacent maids or guest room. This is a fantastic family home and entertainment home. This beautiful home is ideally located near Coldwater Canyon Park and Track, minutes away from the Beverly Hills Hotel, and is in the Beverly Hills School District. Available partially furnished. Lease is available 6/24/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have any available units?
1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have?
Some of 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive offer parking?
No, 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive has a pool.
Does 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1245 COLDWATER CANYON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts