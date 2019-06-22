123 North DOHENY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

The impressive North of Wilshire, grand Mediterranean 5 Bed 5.5 Bath home. Beverly Hills is immaculately maintained, lined with palm trees and home to a plethora of celebrities. Bordered by Mulholland Drive, West Hollywood, Century City, and Pico-Robertson, this is an amazing place to live. Foyer leads to a breathtaking floating staircase, 2 crystal chandeliers, marble floors throughout the house, 2 fireplaces, high ceilings throughout with recessed lighting, surround sound system inside & outside, large safe, central vacuum, central/zoned A/C & heating, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, granite countertops & breakfast area leads outside to lush patio area with tropical heated pool. Master suite with large walk in closet, balcony & luxury bathroom with steam shower & spa tub. All bathrooms have frameless showers screens, double glazed windows. This property has a gated front and rear entrance and it comes fully furnished with washer & dryer. For showings, text or call Russell at (323) 747-9707 or email Russell@SoldByARIA.com.