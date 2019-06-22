All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 123 North DOHENY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
123 North DOHENY Drive
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

123 North DOHENY Drive

123 N Doheny Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

123 N Doheny Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
The impressive North of Wilshire, grand Mediterranean 5 Bed 5.5 Bath home. Beverly Hills is immaculately maintained, lined with palm trees and home to a plethora of celebrities. Bordered by Mulholland Drive, West Hollywood, Century City, and Pico-Robertson, this is an amazing place to live. Foyer leads to a breathtaking floating staircase, 2 crystal chandeliers, marble floors throughout the house, 2 fireplaces, high ceilings throughout with recessed lighting, surround sound system inside & outside, large safe, central vacuum, central/zoned A/C & heating, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, granite countertops & breakfast area leads outside to lush patio area with tropical heated pool. Master suite with large walk in closet, balcony & luxury bathroom with steam shower & spa tub. All bathrooms have frameless showers screens, double glazed windows. This property has a gated front and rear entrance and it comes fully furnished with washer & dryer. For showings, text or call Russell at (323) 747-9707 or email Russell@SoldByARIA.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 North DOHENY Drive have any available units?
123 North DOHENY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 123 North DOHENY Drive have?
Some of 123 North DOHENY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 North DOHENY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
123 North DOHENY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 North DOHENY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 123 North DOHENY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 123 North DOHENY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 123 North DOHENY Drive offers parking.
Does 123 North DOHENY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 North DOHENY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 North DOHENY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 123 North DOHENY Drive has a pool.
Does 123 North DOHENY Drive have accessible units?
No, 123 North DOHENY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 123 North DOHENY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 North DOHENY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 North DOHENY Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 North DOHENY Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts