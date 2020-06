Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Very bright, spacious condo with lots of natural light in a prime central Beverly Hills location with living/dining room,kitchen and all bedrooms facing the front, plush, palm tree lined street (from the third floor.) Enormous master bath, laundry room, 2 car tandem parking, secured entry, single level, large veranda. Being offered furnished down to plates. 1 year+ preferred. Owner may consider unfurnished for a long term multi year lease.