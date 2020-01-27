1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool sauna

SHORT TERM!!! AVAILABLE DEC. 15 - MARCH 20. Beverly Hills PROPER - FULLY FURNISHED - 6 Bedroom/8 Bath in this sprawling 1/2 acre estate. Impressive curb appeal welcomes you to this PRIME Beverly Hills Estate. Fully furnished down to the flatware and linens. This house boasts every comfort and elegance one would need for the classic Beverly Hills Lifestyle. Private bedroom suites & huge entertaining rooms. Cook's kitchen boasts top of the line appliances and an enormous butler's pantry. Spacious GUESTHOUSE with full bath & kitchen can be used for visitors, office, or music/production studio. Huge entertainer's backyard with over-sized NEW pool and 50-ft waterfall. Hotel Living. Beverly Hills School District & Services! PETS WELCOMED!!