Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive
Last updated January 27 2020 at 7:08 AM

1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive

1148 Coldwater Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1148 Coldwater Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
sauna
SHORT TERM!!! AVAILABLE DEC. 15 - MARCH 20. Beverly Hills PROPER - FULLY FURNISHED - 6 Bedroom/8 Bath in this sprawling 1/2 acre estate. Impressive curb appeal welcomes you to this PRIME Beverly Hills Estate. Fully furnished down to the flatware and linens. This house boasts every comfort and elegance one would need for the classic Beverly Hills Lifestyle. Private bedroom suites & huge entertaining rooms. Cook's kitchen boasts top of the line appliances and an enormous butler's pantry. Spacious GUESTHOUSE with full bath & kitchen can be used for visitors, office, or music/production studio. Huge entertainer's backyard with over-sized NEW pool and 50-ft waterfall. Hotel Living. Beverly Hills School District & Services! PETS WELCOMED!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 12 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have any available units?
1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have?
Some of 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive does offer parking.
Does 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive has a pool.
Does 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1148 COLDWATER CANYON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
